From Buckingham Nicks to David Bowie: Christine McVie’s 10 favourite songs









In the wake of Christine McVie’s sad passing, tributes have poured in from everywhere for Fleetwood Mac’s beloved songbird. It is a mark of how much her music resonated with people. With ethereal grace and a sense of earthly wisdom, McVie wrote songs that appeal to our best nature and as a result, she soared to lofty heights.

This majesty was all the more apparent under the glare of the spotlight—some artists can be diminished under it, while others make it look like candlelight, McVie was certainly the latter. She was as natural a songbird as a chirping parakeet and part of that effortless elegance came purely from her profound love of all the music that helped to inspire her in the first place. Quite frankly, you have to live and breathe the artform to deal with the rigours of life in Fleetwood Mac.

It is a sign of that soothing spirit she possessed that one of her favourite tracks of all time was perhaps the greatest love song ever written, ‘God Only Knows’ by The Beach Boys. When selecting her favourite tunes for BBC Radio 2, she commented: “Many years ago, I was going out with Dennis Wilson for a couple of years or so. I went on the road with him. I just adored Carl [Wilson]. I thought was the most wonderful man, he had the sweetest voice in the world, he sounded like an angel, and that was my favourite song.”

Given her vast, spanning career in the music industry, it perhaps isn’t surprising that this isn’t the only song in the list that she has a personal connection with. As Nicks said in her tribute, McVie was her “best in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” Prior to that, Nicks’ sole songwriting partner was Lindsey Buckingham. However, after a fateful moment of happenstance, the Californian duo would be whisked up in the whirlwind of Fleetwood Mac, and McVie clung onto them with cherishing arms—arms that welcomed them from the off, with one song, in particular, twisting her ear to their talents.

“As it happens, [Nicks and I] were so unalike that we really got on well,” McVie explains. “I was given a tape of their whole album. I still have it to this day and love it. I think the whole album is just so demonstrative of how their duets are together and their wonderful tightness and togetherness with each other musically,” then with her trademark room-lighting laugh, “not in any other way these days.” She concluded: “It’s just one of my favourite albums. Very, very laid back and not very overproduced. Just beautiful harmonies and voices.”

The next track to feature with ties to her own back catalogue was the early Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac epic, ‘Man of the World’. The anthem very tenderly sees Green discussing one vital missing piece in the jigsaw of his content. Despite this melancholy overture, the track is still equal parts an ode to his friends and good times. With a lilting quality that holds the notes on spider silk, this beautiful gem is akin to the pillow-propped reveries that McVie herself would grace us with.

She elucidated her love for the anthem by saying: “Awestruck—everybody was awestruck by Peter. Except for Eric [Clapton], there was only Peter […]. We all thought he was just a superlative genius.” Concluding: “I just loved that song.”

Yet again, it is a mark of her humility that of all the Fleetwood Mac tracks that have touched people’s lives, McVie opted for one that embalmed her own with a blanket of beauty rather than championing one of the many masterpieces she was involved with. However, I suppose that part of that explains her singular talent: in songwriting, the song itself is everything, and she had the humility to bow down to it.

Christine McVie’s 10 favourite songs:

‘God Only Knows’ – The Beach Boys

‘Babylon Sisters’ – Steely Dan

‘Raspberry Beret’ – Prince & The Revolution

‘Races are Run’ – Buckingham Nicks

‘Let’s Dance’ – David Bowie

‘That Ole Devil Called Love’ – Billie Holliday

‘I Know You’re Out There Somewhere’ – The Moody Blues

‘Man of the World’ – Fleetwood Mac

‘Smoke on the Water’ – Deep Purple

‘Mexico’ – James Taylor

