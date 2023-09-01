Christine and the Queens share ‘To Be Honest’ remix featuring SG Lewis









Christine and the Queens has just released a remix of ‘To Be Honest’ featuring SG Lewis.

The original version of the track was released as the lead single for Chris’ fourth album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love, which he shared in June. The album saw the musician collaborate with some huge names, such as Madonna, 070 Shake and A.G. Cook.

In a statement discussing the album, Chris shared: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.”

He added: “The follow-up Paranoia, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.”

“Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

For the remixed version of ‘To Be Honest’, Lewis, a British producer and singer-songwriter, has transformed the track into a club-ready floor filler, complete with pounding synths.

Listen to the remix below.