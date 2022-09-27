Christine and the Queens releases new single 'rien dire'









Chris - 'rien dire' 4

Christine and the Queens has shared his newest single, ‘rien dire’, taken from the forthcoming album Redcar les adorables étoiles, which is set for release on November 11th.

The single comes shortly after Chris introduced fans to a new persona, Redcar, a “suave and sophisticated” alter-ego. The single ‘Je te vois enfin’, which also appears on the new album, was released in June, marking what Chris has described as “a new era”.

The French musician’s upcoming album, which is his first solo material after working with Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX on the track ‘New Shapes’ from the latter’s 2022 album Crash, was originally scheduled for release this month. However, after Chris “injured himself on stage while dancing,” he decided to push back the release until November. The live shows that were set to accompany the release of Redcar… in Paris and London have been postponed.

Described the album, he commented: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

“That song is about a conversation of love that carries on even if you don’t see the person or hear the person anymore,” Christine and the Queens told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “True love is a conversation that is never interrupted. And by never I mean not even by death. That’s my current faith I have right now. That song is a conversation I have with someone that’s not there anymore. We can’t be without each other, which can be annoying because I’m a very timid person.”

The new single is a delicate synth track, using a fairly minimal palette of sounds to give precedence to Chris’ beautiful voice. Although a fairly short and simple track, the instrumentation simmers with tension as he sings of deep love, as he sings: “Even if I’m not always in your arms / It seems that you are walking besides me / And my gestures took the colour of your movements / And I think about it all the time, in spite of myself.”

