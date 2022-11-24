Christine and The Queens shares captivating live video from 'Redcar' performance









Following the release of his new album Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles, Christine and the Queens, now referred to as Redcar, has released a video of a recent live performance supporting the release.

He performed a string of gigs promoting new material, ending in London on Tuesday, November 22nd. After the performance, Redcar posted a video of ‘Ma Bien Aimée Bye’ from a recent show in his native Paris at the Cirque d’Hiver venue.

Taking to Instagram, the French singer teased the live performance clip with a caption that read: “The psychomagia solo ritual performed by Redcar with the help of his fantastical team took place three times only. The first two nights were fully documented. The set up was strict and designed as such : one human filming (Ludovic Zuili) and Big Eye (programmed by Louis Para).”

He continued: “This work is a love letter to what theater can allow for someone, anyone, as a fantastical machine of transmutation, a safe space where imagination is being held by us all in the same place, to heal and alchemize all the intricacies of this human experience. It’s a love letter to the subject’s mum, And to the red resistance of poetry.”

In his captivating performance of show opener ‘Ma Bien Aimée Bye’, Redcar slowly sheds a feminine taffeta skirt to reveal a dark suit. He also teased that “the performances will be unveiled in chronological order.”

It was recently announced that the musician will curate next year’s Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre, bringing together artists who have inspired and shaped his sound. The festival will take place from Friday, June 9th to Sunday, June 18th 2023.