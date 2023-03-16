Christina Ricci reveals she was threatened when she refused a sex scene









The star of Netflix’s Wednesday and the Warner Bros blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections, Christina Ricci, has come out to state that she was threatened after refusing to participate in a sex scene in a specific manner.

Speaking on an episode of The View, the star was asked by the hosts of the show how the movie industry has changed over the years for female actors.

“It’s really great,” Ricci started by saying, adding: “Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do”.

Though she initially spoke positively about how the industry had changed, Riccic went on to add: “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see”.

This builds on a previous conversation Ricci had with the Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney in 2022. In conversation with Variety, Ricci stated: “I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it…That would never happen now. I didn’t do it anyway. And they didn’t sue me”.

Ricci is currently starring in the Showtime series Yellowjackets with Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Jasmin Savoy Brown.