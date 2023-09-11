Christina Ricci calls out those who “discredit the abused” amid Danny Masterson rape convinction









Actor Christina Ricci has opened up on the “loved and admired” stars who “discredit the abused” amid the recent rape conviction of actor Danny Masterson and his co-stars who may have defended his character.

Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have written character statements about Masterson, which seem to have caused widespread controversy. In an Instagram story, Ricci wrote her beliefs about Masterson and those who “discredit the abused”.

“So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things,” Ricci began. “They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.”

The actor continued: “People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims -women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance.”

Ricci went on to say that she’s known “lots of ‘awesome guys'” who were “lovely” to her, who then went on to become abusers. “I’ve also had personal experience with this,” the actor said. “Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward.”

Ricci’s statement arrives shortly after Kutcher and Kunis were revealed to have written character statements about Masterson, in which they called him a “role model” and a “good friend”.

However, the pair have also said in an Instagram post that they indeed “support victims” and noted that their statements were not made to “undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way”.