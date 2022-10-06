Christian Bale explains his rivalry with Leonardo DiCaprio









Christian Bale has a feud with Leonardo DiCaprio, much like one would have a rivalry with a brother, and it’s one forged from pure competitiveness as opposed to bad blood.

Bale has touched on this rivalry in a recent interview with GQ, where he reveals how DiCaprio has snatched many starring roles that he could have claimed whilst leaving him many open doors to find success in the industry. Speaking to the publication, the Welsh actor and star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, stated: “Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand”.

Continuing, the star adds: “It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal”.

Heavily praising the actor, Bale went on to comment that he lost out on the Titanic role, but remains grateful that he has created a foothold in the competitive industry at all.

“Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing?” Bale states, adding: “I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure that he has either. And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is”.

Christian Bale’s most recent collaboration is with director David O.Russell and his curious murder mystery movie, Amsterdam. He appears in a mighty ensemble cast that includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant and Zoe Saldaña.