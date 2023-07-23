Chris Stein of Blondie offers tribute to late daughter Akira









Blondie guitarist Chris Stein has offered up a tribute to his late daughter Akira, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Stein revealed the news in an online post, admitting that his daughter had died from a drug overdose.

“We lost our daughter and sister Akira at the end of May to an overdose. I’ve been posting as usual because it distracts from the heartbreak,” Stein wrote, addressing both his fans and Akira’s loved ones.

He continued: “There are a lot of you I care for that didn’t know and even though it’s not like me to post personal events publically Akira was important to many. She was wonderful and a bright place in the world. She had been struggling for a few years and addiction took her.”

The guitarist finished the statement: “Barbara Vali and I are moving ahead but there’s a huge piece missing from our lives. Just remember her and be kind to each other and you young people please avoid this trap.”

Stein then posted a poem by E.E. Cummings called ‘I carry your heart with me’. You can read the full tribute, including the poem, below.

The guitarist has not been playing with Blondie over the last few years, including their recent Pyramid Stage Glastonbury set. Stein had revealed the reason, saying, “I’m sad and frustrated to report that I’m not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring.”

He continued, “I’ve been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heart beats and combined with the meds I take for it I’m too fatigued to deal. I’m still all in with recording and other band projects. That’s it, I’m fine, I’m around here and I love you all.”