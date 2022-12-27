Chris Rock shares trailer for new special ‘Selective Outrage’









Chris Rock has shared the trailer for his new special Selective Outrage. The comic has been fairly quiet since his very public spat with Will Smith at the Oscars, but now he has put that behind him in style with an explosive new special.

The new trailer declares that the special will be the first of its kind to stream live on Netflix. Rock, as ever, is proving to be a pioneering force and is claiming that the stand-up show will be the “first ever global live event”.

The 57-year-old comic will be under the spotlight live at 10pm ET on Saturday, March 4th, or 3am BST on Sunday March 5th for UK viewers, and every single thing he says will be aired to the masses.

Rock has explicitly stated that there will be no edits or cuts in the feature. It’s a risky operation, but Rock hopes that it will add some vitality to his routine. After all, just look at what happened last time he was live.

Selective Outrage will be his second Netflix special and his seventh in total. It will be his first broadcast stand-up since 2018’s Tambourine directed by fellow comic Bo Burnham. That makes the forthcoming live only his second since 2008.

You can check out the trailer for Selective Outrage below.

