Chris Pratt names his favourite songs from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack









Chris Pratt has opened up on the songs in the new Guardians of the Galaxy film that he loves the most. The James Gunn-directed third film in the Marvel franchise features tracks by Bruce Springsteen, the Replacements and Faith No More.

However, Pratt looks to prefer the more modern tunes on the soundtrack. He told HeyUGuys.com (via Film News), “For me, my favourite track is probably ‘Do You Realise’ by the Flaming Lips. That’s really good. And I also like the Florence and the Machine song. I like ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. Yeah, there’s a lot of good songs, of course.”

James Gunn had previously said of the film’s soundtrack (via Rolling Stone), “It was very, very difficult. I felt very uncomfortable picking out songs and making sure that this was the right soundtrack. Do I move on to just all Eighties songs? Do I use all Nineties songs? Or do I do what a Zune would actually have — songs from different eras, which is what I ended up doing.”

Pratt also went on to give his praise to the film’s cast, including Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Will Poulter. “I feel like they’re a family, and I feel like I’m very lucky to have them as a family because oftentimes you get thrown into a cast, and that’s your family whether you like it or not,” he said. “And with us, we have an immediate bond.”