Chris Pratt called "self-serving" for endorsing billionaire candidate









Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has been branded as “out of touch” after endorsing an ex-Republican candidate in the Los Angeles mayor race.

Pratt has shown support for Rick Caruso, who is running against long-time Democrat Karen Bass. Caruso is a real estate magnate and previously supported the Republican party before switching sides.

The actor took to Instagram to voice his concerns over his city: “I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great for me. In that time, I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about”.

His story then confirmed Caruso has his vote. Social media did not take this news lightly. The Parks and Recreation star was called “out of touch” and “self-serving” on the heavily political social media site Twitter.

The Marvel actor is one of the latest celebs receiving heat for supporting Caruso. The rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Katy Perry and reality star Kim Kardashian have also been criticised for getting behind Caruso.

The real estate magnate began his political journey in February but was immediately accused of disrupting things. This is due to his running against Bass, who has been in the House of Representatives since 2011.

Caruso has only served one tenure in politics at a local level.

He also spent time as an Independent in between his switch from Republican to Democrat. Caruso was also head of the LA police commission and has reportedly invested $100m into his campaign out of his own pocket.