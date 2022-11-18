Chris Hemsworth taking "time off" after Alzheimer's gene discovery









In a recent episode of the Disney+ series Limitless, actor Chris Hemsworth discovered that he had a genetic disposition that makes him roughly eight to ten times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The revelation clearly had a strong effect on the actor. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth revealed that he was planning on taking time away from his acting career after fulfilling his obligations on the Limitless promotional tour.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” Hemsworth said. “And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home, and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

“It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication,” Hemsworth shared in the interview. “Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant.”

Hemsworth has a grandfather that is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “I’m not sure he actually remembers much anymore, and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language,” Hemsworth said. “He’ll be talking [in] Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well.”

“Look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take—then fantastic,” Hemsworth added. “My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment.”