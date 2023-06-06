Chris Hemsworth says shooting ‘Furiosa,’ was “the best experience of my career”









The Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has stated that his forthcoming role in George Miller’s Furiosa was “best experience of my career”.

In an interview with GQ, the actor, who is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe, expressed his love for the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which has been in development for a number of years. Playing a bearded biker named Dementus, Hemsworth states: “I came into that film exhausted. I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’”.

“Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy,” the actor adds, exclaiming that the film is “by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting, it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways”.

With much praise for the “masterful” Australian filmmaker, Hemsworth admits, “I’m on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller…If he’ll have me”.

Miller was full of praise for his fellow countryman, too, explaining: “Always prepared, no matter how difficult the scene, always working really hard. There’s no distractions, very focused…He’ll do everything that is needed to get the film made as well as it possibly can. He’ll work with other actors, even in smaller parts, and bond with them. If there’s any issues, and productions can sometimes be fraught, he’s the one who by example is able to calm things”.

Hemsworth will play the villainous character of Dementus in the upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie, a bearded biker warlord who will, no doubt, rival Immortan Joe.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2015 modern classic below.