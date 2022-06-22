Chris Hemsworth opens up about being punched by Kristen Stewart









Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for the release of one of the biggest cinematic projects of this year – Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi who has previously brought a fresh approach to the world of Marvel films, this film has been on the radar of Marvel fans for quite some time now.

During the promotion campaign of Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth participated in an interview where he spoke about some of his previous projects such as the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman. The actor shared an anecdote involving co-star Kristen Stewart in a scene which was cut from the film.

Stewart actually punched Hemsworth in action scene but it was removed from the final product: “I was more upset she [Stewart] didn’t continue on through the take. She kind of hit me and then immediately went, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so sorry’. I was like, ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take that we had.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”

Although the film was critically panned and is largely forgotten now, Hemsworth has fond memories of the production and the character because of how it was written. Speaking about the role, the actor commented: “There was a carefree chaotic sort of nature to him which allowed us to have a lot of fun with it.”

Hemsworth also shared his opinions on Marvel films and claimed that he is “still happy to be employed and working in big films, popcorn blockbusters” because those were his childhood favourites. However, he also added that he has an “appetite to do some more smaller character-based kind of films where special effects and big action scenes weren’t necessarily the most dominant force.”

