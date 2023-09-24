Chris Hemsworth names the “the most beautiful thing I’ve read”









Whilst he might be best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is worthy of praise far beyond his role as Thor ‘The God of Thunder’. An impressive comedy star and dedicated action hero, Hemsworth has had the opportunity to collaborate with the likes of J.J. Abrams, Kenneth Branagh, Ron Howard and Michael Mann in an impressive career that stretches back to the start of the new millennium.

Despite his wealth of credits in the MCU, where he has worked with the likes of Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr, Hemsworth’s greatest roles have come outside of the gargantuan franchise, earning great critical plaudits for his role in Howard’s Formula One movie Rush in 2013. Appearing alongside Daniel Brühl and Olivia Wilde, Hemsworth would be recognised for his contribution, earning a Bafta nomination that very same year.

It’s partly as a result of his success in Rush, as well as his clear star power demonstrated by his time in the MCU that Hemsworth was chosen for a major role in the forthcoming George Miller prequel, Furiosa. Continuing the Mad Max franchise from the Fury Road movie of 2015, Furiosa will focus on the title character, who is played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the forthcoming flick.

Speaking about taking on the challenge of the prequel, Hemsworth stated: “Often I get a script, and I know from the first read, the second read, I know who the character is. And I get an instant sort of visceral feeling attached to it, and I go, ‘Okay, right, got it, right?’ This, I had read two years before I started shooting, and was in awe of the script, it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve read, I love George Miller but I didn’t know who this character was”.

Originally releasing the Mad Max series to the world in 1979 with Mel Gibson playing the lead role, Miller’s series is set in a post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland where gasoline is used as currency, and the survivors have an obsession with wild vehicles. The franchise sparked two sequels in 1981 and 1985, with the 2015 film actually being something of a remake of Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.

Continuing his thoughts about the upcoming prequel, he went on to discuss how scared he was to join the franchise: “In the build up, and I’m talking a couple of years, I was scared out of my mind. I’m like, ‘I’m going to derail one of the most iconic franchises…’ (laughs) I’m gonna bring down Mad Max. It’s gonna be my fault”.

Following the spectacular success of the action masterpiece, fans have long anticipated the release of a sequel, especially when Hemsworth teases audiences by saying such exciting things as: “I think [my time on Furiosa] the best experience in my career, and something I’m the most proud of too. I put more work into it than anything I’ve ever done, and the collaboration I had with George was just beautiful, and working with Anya was incredible”.

Take a look at the full interview between Hemsworth and Josh Horowitz below.