Chris Hemsworth calls Martin Scorsese Marvel criticisms “depressing”









Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has responded to the criticisms that directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have made against the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That’s super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth told GQ about the two directors. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

Hemsworth highlighted the importance of Marvel’s films in getting viewers back in theatres after the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know,” Hemsworth said.

“I don’t love when we start scrutinising each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is,” Hemsworth adds. “I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic.”

Tarantino had previously claimed that the characters of Marvel movies, and not the actors themselves, were the stars. Scorsese famously claimed that the MCU was “not real cinema” during an interview with Esquire in 2019.

In the same interview, Hemsworth also claimed that professional criticisms were nothing compared to the harshest critics he knows: his children. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” Hemsworth says. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” Hemsworth says about the most recent Thor film, Love & Thunder, which received mixed reviews. “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”