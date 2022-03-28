Talking Heads' Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth nearly killed by drunk driver









Former Talking Heads members Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth have revealed that they were nearly killed after their car was hit by a drunk driver earlier in March. According to Frántz, Weymouth received three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum in the accident.

Recalling the incident, Frántz wrote: “I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

He continued: “Incredibly, we walked away from the collision. Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time. I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed”.

Tina Weymouth and Chris Frántz formed Talking Heads back in 1975 with frontman David Byrne. Three years later, in 1977, they married, and after the group split, they went on to form Tom Tom Club. Both Weymouth and Frántz were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Meanwhile, David Byrne is in the middle of the second run of his hit Broadway musical American Utopia, which sees Byrne joined by a cast of international musicians to perform tracks such as ‘Lazy’, ‘I Zimbra’, and ‘This Must Be The Place’.

The show was supposed to start its second run in 2021 but was cancelled due to members of the company testing positive for Covid-19. In the meantime, Byrne set about creating an updated version of American Utopia, which is currently wowing audiences. Byrne and company recently took the show to CBS to perform the 1982 Talking Heads hit ‘Burning Down The House’ and ‘Marching Through The Wilderness.