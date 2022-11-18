Chris Frantz tells Bob Dylan to "suck a dick"









Chris Frantz has told Bob Dylan that he should “suck a dick” after Dylan looked to disrespect Talking Heads in a new book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. The book is comprised of over 60 essays in which Dylan provides his opinion on several different songs.

The book’s second essay concerns Elvis Costello and the Attractions’ ‘Pump It Up’, and Dylan goes on to argue that Costello’s outfit are “a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better”. However, Talking Heads were indeed part of that same movement, so Dylan’s comments have drawn criticism from the likes of Frantz.

Frantz said: “When I read that, I just thought, ‘Jesus, Bob’. I understand you dig Elvis Costello, but did you have to put it that way?” He then noted that he is “not trying to pit the Heads against any of the bands of that era.”

“There were so many good bands then, and I spent many nights at CBGB and saw a lot of superior performances,” Frantz added. “But I would say to Bob, ‘How can you make such a sweeping generalisation?’ I think it’s a very good book – despite that one chapter.”

However, this was not the end of Frantz’s argument against Dylan. He later took to Facebook to launch a more scathing attack on the folk legend. He wrote: “I love Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, but I have one little bone to pick with the author when he writes, ‘Elvis Costello and the Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better.’ With all due respect to the Attractions and to drummer Pete Thomas in particular, I’d like to say to Bob something he once said to a buddy of mine. ‘Suck a dick’.” Evidently, Dylan riled Frantz up more than he had anticipated.