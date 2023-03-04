How Chris Farley showed his appreciation to Mike Myers in the nude









Comedians Mike Myers and Chris Farley both worked on Saturday Night Live together, with Myers joining the cast in 1989 and Farley coming in just a year later. It was on the long-standing comedy show that the legendary funnymen cut their teeth and developed the styles that would keep us laughing for years to come.

Myers once revealed the “funniest thing” that Farley ever did on the set of SNL and how he hilariously showed his appreciation for his co-star, even if Myers was not expecting it. “The funniest thing that Chris ever did, and he did it pretty much every week, and I always forgot,” Myers began. “So I had an insane routine down; I’d go to the upper deck outside of the office and watch the musical acts because I knew that I would never have the chance again in my life to see so many fantastic musical acts,” he added.

Naturally, the machine-like nature of SNL meant that Myers wanted to get ready for the show, in the same way every time. He continued: “And then I would go and have a shower at exactly the same time. And every time I was in the shower, Chris would rip the curtain back and be completely naked, and he would tuck everything in and go, ‘Michael, I love you, I love you so much!'”

Only someone with Farley’s sense of humour would have the confidence to whip his kit off in front of Myers and pretend to kiss him. “And he would pin me against the wall of the shower, and I would wail on him like this, just wail on him,” Myers added. “‘Get off me, get off me!’ ‘Just give me one kiss, Michael; I love you so much!'”

While Farley’s sense of humour was evident in the anecdote, so too is his confidence in the fact that Myers would find the act funny rather than be offended by it. At the core, Farley wasn’t doing anything wrong by having a bit of fun with his friend, but if he had performed the same action today, perhaps things might have been different.

That is evident in the fact that Myers found Farley’s prank both “frightening” and “hilarious” at the same time. “It was the most frightening thing in the world, and it used to kill me that every time, I forgot every week because you’d think that’s not something you’d forget,” he said. However, the prank also taught him a valuable lesson: “And every time, I’d go, ‘Oh, god, of course. I should have my shower at home, not at work.'”

See more