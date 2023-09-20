Chris Evans discusses his future: “I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy”









Chris Evans, the actor best known for starring in 2011’s Captain America, a role which made him one of the highest-earning stars in Hollywood, is now considering taking a step back from acting.

Evans made the admission during a recently published interview, which was carried out before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. He explained how he would be prepared to slow down the pace of life and get into new “simple, quotidian” hobbies and professions like pottery and smoking weed.

“I like autonomous things. I’d like to just smoke a joint, put on some music, and, like, get into pottery. You know what I mean? Seth Rogen, what he’s doing,” he said of his peer.

Referring to Rogen’s side venture as a weed-inspired ceramics designer, Evans continued to GQ, “It’s good for you, man. You just go to your workshop and make something. And how satisfying, how simple, how quotidian.”

Evans went on to explain that acting is not necessarily enough to fulfil his entire life, noting, “I love acting, but you can’t act alone. I chose a profession that requires not just a lot of different artists, but it requires an audience.”

The actor also said that he would be unlikely to be returning to Marvel any time soon: “Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field.”

He added, “I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

Watch the trailer for his upcoming film Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt below.