Chris Evans delivers a stellar cover of classic Prince song ‘Purple Rain’









Hollywood star Chris Evans has shown off his skills on the piano once again. This time, the actor has undertaken a cover of Prince’s 1984 classic ‘Purple Rain’.

Taking to his personal Instagram account on Saturday, October 9, Evans posted the clip of him playing on his story. The video showed him playing the iconic pop hit with the caption: “Purple Rain on a sunny day”.

Evans is clearly a man of surprises. This isn’t the first time he has displayed his piano skills on social media either. Last November, it was claimed that he left fans “weak” after he posted footage of him performing one of his “favourite” pieces, ‘Rue des trois frères’, by the esteemed Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini.

This comes as part of a busy time for Evans. Social media recently blew up when the dream casting of Evans and Lizzo in the upcoming remake of the romantic thriller The Bodyguard was discussed online. Released in 1992, the original starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in its leading roles.

This wishful thinking came after audiences witnessed a light-hearted exchange between Evans and Lizzo which was kicked off when the pop star sent the Captain America star a drunken direct message.

It does not stop there for Evans either. Back in August, it was reported that he will reunite with Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson for the new flick, Ghosted. The film is a romantic action-adventure directed by Dexter Fletcher, the mastermind behind the biopic smashes Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In other news, Johansson has recently managed to reach a settlement in her lawsuit against Disney over the release and distribution of her film Black Widow. In the case, the actress claimed that she believed the company stifled box office revenues in favour of using the Marvel title to persuade audiences to join Disney+.

Watch the video of Chris Evans playing ‘Purple Rain’ below.

