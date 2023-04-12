Chris Evans: “I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague”









Actor Chris Evans has admitted that he has no desire whatsoever to host an episode of Saturday Night Live. Evans’ Ghosted co-star Ana de Armas is set to take on the role of host on the longstanding comedy show this weekend, but Evans is unlikely to ever follow suit.

Speaking to ET Canada, Evans responded to questions about whether he would consider a cameo on the show. He said, “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.

He added, “To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night, I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great; that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Evans then admitted that he perhaps lacks the skills to host SNL anyway. “I’m not a funny person,” he said. “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. ‘Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.'”