Watch Toni Cornell perform a stunning tribute to her late father on 'The Tonight Show'









The daughter of Chris Cornell, 17-year-old Tony Cornell, has paid tribute to her late father with a poignant rendition of Prince’s 1990 track ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Toni took to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, delivering a cover that her father himself recorded for his posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore.

Following her appearance on The Tonight Show, Toni posted a short clip of her performance to her Instagram channel, describing how it was: “In honour of my dad to celebrate his two new Grammy nominations! Daddy I am so honoured and hope I did you proud”.

Vicky, Toni’s mother and the widow of Chris Cornell commented on the post, writing: “Daddy and I are so so proud of you! Your strength, beauty, love and kindness shine from within. You are so loved.”

Toni’s performance has symbolic weight as Chris Cornell recorded a version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ before his death in 2017. He was found dead in a Detroit hotel room in the May of that year. The inquiry ruled that his death was the result of suicide. His album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, was released posthumously and is comprised of covers recorded in 2016 by the former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman.

The album received two Grammy nominations in 2017 and will compete for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ceremony – while Chris Cornell’s cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ will contend for Best Rock Performance. The success of the album is proof of Cornell’s enduring appeal.

Meanwhile, Chris’ widow Vicky has revealed that the Cornell estate will release a second volume of covers that the singer recorded prior to his tragic death. According to Vicky, this follow-up selection was mastered by Chris himself, although not sequenced. A release date is yet to be confirmed. Make sure you check out Tony Cornell’s stunning cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ below.