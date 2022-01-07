Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell shares moving ‘Hallelujah’ cover









Chris Cornell’s death left a gaping hole in the sphere of rock. His posthumously released No One Sings Like You Anymore only helped to further the impact he had on the world. He was a singer of truth, timbre and theatre. He seemed to capture Robert Plant’s penchant for drama, as well as deliver an earnestness that was in keeping with folk players Jeff Buckley and John Martyn.

For someone who sang with such blood, it seems fitting that his daughter, Toni, should carry on his legacy. Sharing a deeply lyrical version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ on her Instagram page, Toni captioned it “Throwback to Xmas Eve”.

In what proves a deeply intimate setting, Toni is adorned with only a guitar for support and a Christmas tree for company. The rest is up to her. Typically, many commented about the tune, but more surprisingly, Vicky Cornell (mother to the singer) was among them. “Love you so much angel,” Vicky wrote, clearly moved by the rendition.

Toni recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a version of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. She’s taking her role as custodian for her father’s legacy seriously. “My father suffered from a disease that runs in our family, both his parents were alcoholics,” she revealed in 2020. “The most important thing we can do is know what it is and share our story, so that my brother and I can understand why it happened and prevent others from suffering the same way.”

She continued: “We need to understand which communities and individuals are genetically predisposed and who is more susceptible. It all comes back to ending the stigma so that we can start treating addiction as a disease. If not, we will continue to lose more people. We need to understand that it is very much a mental health issue.”

For now, see the performance, below.