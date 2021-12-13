Director reveals Robin Williams had agreed to 'Mrs. Doubtfire' sequel before his death









When Mrs. Doubtfire first came out in 1993, the film quickly became a cultural phenomenon. It was widely regarded as one of the best comedic performances of Robin Williams who had already starred in iconic films such as Good Morning, Vietnam and Dead Poets Society by then. Mrs. Doubtfire featured a brand of comedy that was perfect for Williams’ unique style.

Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs. Doubtfire starred Williams as an unemployed actor who has nothing going for him. After having lost the custody of his children, he decides to become a crossdresser and pretends to be a nanny in order to work in his ex-wife’s house and be closer to his children without violating the terms of the divorce agreement.

The highly emotional performance of Williams, infused with layers of tragicomic moments, earned him his fourth Golden Globe win of his illustrious career. While reflecting on the role and how he interpreted it, Williams said: “Here’s a guy who lives in a very random way and, through a painful process, finds there’s more than him.”

In a recent interview, Columbus opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the cult classic by claiming that one was already in the works before Williams tragically took his own life in 2014. As a result, Columbus declared that a sequel was now impossible because there is no actor on the planet who could step in the shoes of Williams: “It’s impossible. It’s just impossible.”

Due to the popularity of the film, there have been multiple theatrical adaptations but Columbus denounced them by stating that Mrs. Doubtfire is nothing without the magic of Robin Williams.

According to the director, the script for the sequel was ready and the actor had already agreed to participate in the project but the tragic turn of events ensured that the sequel never saw the light of day.