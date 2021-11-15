Chloë Sevigny’s damning verdict on internet culture









American actor, artist and all-around creative, Chloë Sevigny, is well known for her roles in the films of Harmony Korine, including Gummo and Kids, as well as in major mainstream features such as David Fincher’s Zodiac. With several awards to her name, Sevigny has enjoyed cult success since the 1990s and remains an icon of an independent film industry that has long since changed.

An influential actor in the construction of the American independent film movement of the 1990s, Chloë Sevigny starred in some of the most important counter-cultural films of the moment, including Trees Lounge and Boys Don’t Cry as well as the films of Korine. Sevigny worked as a model after graduating from high school, quickly establishing herself in the industry with appearances in the music videos of Sonic Youth and The Lemonheads.

Kids, from director Larry Clark and writer Harmony Korine, marked Chloë Sevigny’s feature film debut and would prove to be the film that would catapult the actor to future success in the industry. Speaking about her entry into the industry, as well as her early cinematic education, she told The Talks: “I was more of a cinephile when I had a video store at my disposal, like Kim’s Video & Music, it was easier for me to browse in that way: just being in the store and having the sales people help me”.

Continuing, she added, “I watched a lot of movies when I was younger and I feel like in recent years I don’t know… I don’t have enough time and I feel like I am really having to step up and go to the movies more and not fall prey to all these TV series”.

As a highly-influential figure of the 1990s, it should come as little surprise that Chloë Sevigny is nostalgic of the time period, reminiscing about the innocence and pleasure of a pre-internet era. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sevigny explained, “I’m so glad I grew up when I did, and pre-internet and all of that, I think that it was such a cooler time…I just feel really grateful that I had that”. Clarifying her position on just why she believes the ‘90s were such a “cooler” period of time, the actor adds: “The kids today, everything just becomes so disposable, there aren’t any events anymore…the turnover is so rapid, it doesn’t feel like there’s as much of a sense of community”.

In 2020 Kids celebrated its 25-year anniversary, remaining a culturally-pertinent film that continues to inspire fans of cinema to this very day. As director Larry Clark told Michael Cohen in an interview for Art Commotion: “You know, I wanted to present the way kids see things, but without all this baggage, this morality that these old middle-aged Hollywood guys bring to it”.

Continuing, the director rightly points out: “Kids don’t think that way. You know, living for the moment… Man, I just have to see this concert and I’ve just got to smoke this joint, go to this party. They’re living in the moment not thinking about anything beyond that and that’s what I wanted to catch”.

Take a look at the trailer for the iconic film, below.