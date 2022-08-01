Chinese sci-fi film 'Moon Man' enjoys $130 million opening









After the latest sci-fi comedy – Moon Man – enjoyed a $130 million opening, the Chinese box office had an excellent revival. The film revolves around an astronaut who believes that he is the last surviving member of his species after he witnesses the collision of an enormous asteroid with Earth which appears to be a cataclysmic event.

Although the astronaut thinks that everyone he knows and loves has been erased from the face of the Earth, they are tracking his actions through a live stream. The whimsical premise of the film, which appears to be a crossover between The Truman Show and The Martian, has attracted positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Directed by Zhang Chiyu, Moon Man broke all sorts of viewership records and became the biggest IMAX hit in recent memory. Edwin Tan, CEO of IMAX China, said: “We are very encouraged by the stellar opening of Moon Man, which offers a clear sign that audiences are eager to return to theatres for the IMAX Experience.”

While talking about the future of Chinese blockbusters and the unlimited potential of the sci-fi genre, Tan commented on the achievement of Zhang Chiyu’s latest film. “Moon Man marks a critical milestone in the recovery of the film industry this year as well as a major step forward in the production of Chinese sci-fi blockbusters,” the CEO added.

In an interview, the filmmaker also addressed the detrimental effects of the pandemic and the disastrous condition of the Chinese film industry. “The difficulties are always temporary, and they will pass,” Zhang Chiyu declared. “We will overcome.”

