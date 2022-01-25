Chinese censors change the ending to David Fincher's 'Fight Club'









Known as one of the greatest cult films of the 1990s, as well as one of the most subversive, anti-capitalist films of all time, David Fincher’s Fight Club inspired a whole generation of disgruntled young people. Since then, the film has become an icon of ‘90s cinema, with its stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter each finding great success after the release of the movie.

In the tangle of psychological subtext, it is the film’s explosive finale that stands out in the minds of its superfans, as the character’s anarchic plot to destroy consumerism and flatten the city comes true. As Vice recently reported, however, Chinese censors prefer a very different ending for the film, with the final scene being replaced by a message that explains how the state eventually beat the evil characters who lead the film.

“Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” the shocking caption reads, ruining the entire meaning of Fincher’s film. Continuing, the message adds, “After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012”.

Currently showing on the Chinese streaming site, Tencent Video, the message shows up shortly before the shocking final scene, restricting viewers from experiencing the joy of The Pixies’ rendition of ‘Where is My Mind?’. Though it is yet to be confirmed, it’s not known whether Tencent Video made the change themselves or was ordered to make the switch by the publisher of the film who is owned by the state-sponsored Guangdong TV.

Check out the shocking title card that replaces the final scene of Fight Club, below.

FIGHT CLUB’s ending for the Chinese release (on Tencent Video) was changed to this and now I’m waiting for someone to fanfic a sequel based on this censored ending. pic.twitter.com/zYB0bY3Dlp — Courtney Howard @ #Sundance (@Lulamaybelle) January 24, 2022