China will screen a Korean film for the first time six years









China has been on the road to complete censorship for a while now, with the latest reports confirming that the Chinese government has passed censorship laws in Hong Kong as well. These laws have serious implications because the policies have been defined very loosely, making it easier for government officials to shut down anything they don’t like.

Hong Kong’s commerce secretary Edward Yau shed some light on these new film censorship laws which are now functional in Hong Kong. According to Yau, these laws are meant to prevent “instances, acts or activities which might endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite such activities that might endanger national security”.

“The amendments this time are simple and straightforward. The aim is to consolidate our legal foundation regarding film censorship work to prevent acts against national security,” Yau explained. “Administrative decisions would still be subject to the review board, except in the circumstances where such cases involve national security – then we will disapply the power given to the board”.

For the first time in six years, however, the Chinese government has approved a screening of a Korean film called Oh! My Gran. This comedy film is far from a project that will start serious political conversations but Chinese critics have welcomed it as a start towards resolving the long-running conflicts between the two nations.

On the flip side, the CCP has banned screenings of films like Taiwan Equals Love which is a documentary about gay marriage in Taiwan – a country that has been routinely dismissed as one by the Chinese government. They have also systematically shut down politically subversive films such as Inside the Red Brick Wall and Where the Wind Blows, making it hard for anyone to appreciate this new move.

Watch the trailer for Taiwan Equals Love below.