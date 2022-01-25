China has changed the ending of David Fincher movie 'Fight Club'









The censorship laws in China have been the subject of much controversy in recent years. This discourse has been exacerbated after the government’s imposition of regulations on the Hong Kong film industry, threatening to ruin the legacy of Hong Kong filmmaking that has contributed several masterpieces to the world of cinema over the years.

According to government representatives, works of art that can incite sentiments of dissent are now considered as threats to national security. The latest victim of this culture of censorship is none other than David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic Fight Club which is now cited as one of the most recognisable films of that decade.

It also happens to have one of the most iconic endings in film history, presenting a simultaneously gritty and glorious vision of paranoia, delusions and anarchism. Anybody who has watched Fight Club even once can attest to the fact that the ending remains embedded in your mind, with ‘Where Is My Mind?’ by the Pixies ringing in your ears.

Apparently, Fight Club’s scathing critique of consumerism and the violent destruction of societal power structures did not impress the Chinese government as it has issued a new ending for the version of Fincher’s film that is being released online in China. Instead of the anarchic end, the Chinese version of the film will show that the state won by stopping the explosions and putting Edward Norton’s character in jail.

“Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding,” the statement released with this version said. “After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012.”

Watch the original ending of Fight Club below.