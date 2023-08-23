‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival









The brand new Aardman Animations movie Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget will have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) in September.

A sequel to the beloved animated movie film Chicken Run, released in 2000, the new release will be helmed by Sam Fell, who previously directed 2006’s Flushed Away and 2012’s Paranorman. He takes over from Peter Lord and Nick Park who were in charge of the original, with the latter being known as Aardman’s greatest asset, creating Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Creature Comforts.

Speaking about the premier at LFF, Fell stated in a press release: “What an honour to world premiere our film on home turf at the London Film Festival this year. Dawn of the Nugget showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time”.

Featuring voice work from the likes of Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsay, Nick Mohammed and Romesh Ranganathan, the cast also includes Jane Horrocks and Imelda Staunton, who both reprise their roles from the first film.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”.

The sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to debut globally on Netflix on December 15, 2023.

Take a look at the very short teaser for the new movie below.