Chester Bennington's band Grey Daze share the first episode of new docu-series









Grey Daze, Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park outfit, have shared the first episode of their four-part documentary series. Entitled Grey Daze: Creation of the Phoenix, it follows the band from their humble origins in the 1990s up until the present, and their unreleased album, The Phoenix, which is set for release on June 17th and features re-mastered vocals from their late frontman.

Bennington left Grey Gaze in 1998 but rejoined the fold, and they were in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he passed away in 2017. Now, the band have shared the first episode of their docu-series, which features footage of Bennington and the band performing together at the inception, before it really digs into the making of The Phoenix, which is the successor to their 2020 opus Amends, also featuring re-mastered takes from Bennington.

The Phoenix is comprised of ten songs and is being released to honour the late icon. Added to the magic is that there are contributions from Dave Navarro and Richard Patrick, as well as Bennington’s daughters Lily and Lila Bennington.

“Amends was more emotional and reflective,” Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell said about the forthcoming album. “We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude.”

Dowdell appended: “The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

The Phoenix is shaping up to be one of the most exciting albums of this year, and we cannot wait to hear some of Chester Bennington‘s last work.

Watch the first episode of Grey Daze: Creation of the Phoenix below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.