Chelsea Wolfe shares new single ‘Dusk’









American goth rocker Chelsea Wolfe has released her new single ‘Dusk’ and announced she’s signed with Loma Vista Recordings. Wolfe has also announced details of a North American tour for 2024.

‘Dusk’ is Wolfe’s first solo offering since her work on the soundtrack for 2022’s celebrated A24 horror, X. Her most recent album was 2019’s Birth of Violence. This record contained songs such as ‘The Mother Road’ and ‘American Darkness’.

A languid, pulsating offering, ‘Dusk’ was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, who has brought to life records by Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Foals in the past. It was mixed by Shawn Everett, who has previously worked with The War on Drugs, Slowdive and SZA.

Chelsea Wolfe shared the lyrics of ‘Dusk’ on social media. The first two verses read: “Watch this empire / As it burns and dissipates / Haunted, on fire / On the wings that we create” and “Angels, vampires / One breathes life unto the other / Branded, baptized / By your love and by your hunger”.

Regarding the new track, Wolfe says: “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”

Divide and Dissolve will support Chelsea Wolfe on the upcoming North American tour. It commences on February 27th in San Diego and runs until March 30th, when it wraps up in Los Angeles.

Listen to ‘Dusk’ below.