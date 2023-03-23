Cheech and Chong biopic is in the works









Longtime comedy stoners Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong will be the subjects of a forthcoming biopic. The new movie has been written by Danya Jiminez and Hannah McMechan, who had previously worked on Comedy Central’s Ren & Stimpy Show 2020 reboot.

Kristian Mercado is on directing duty for the film, which will follow the iconic pair’s early days and their rise to stardom in “never-before-seen” footage. As of yet, there is no confirmed release date. Both Cheech and Chong are serving as executive producers on the film.

“We are excited to show the world how two dudes from completely different backgrounds got together, changed comedy, and made cannabis mainstream,” they said in a joint statement. The duo recently partnered with the Hidden Pictures, Underground and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment production companies.

Trevor Engelson of Underground said in a statement, “Working with Cheech and Chong is a childhood dream of mine. I used to listen to my father’s copy of their albums growing up, so to help bring their incredible true story to a new generation of fans is a real honor.”

Cheech and Chong’s last film was released back in 2013, Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie.