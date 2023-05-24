Chas Newby, early bassist of The Beatles, has died at 81









English musician Charles ‘Chas’ Newby, who played with The Beatles in the early days of the band’s career, has died.

Newby acted as a replacement for bassist Stuart Sutcliffe during a few live shows in 1960, who was busy in Hamburg focusing on art. However, Sutcliffe quickly returned to the band, and Newby resumed his studies. From 2016 onwards, Newby played with The Quarrymen, the band that preceded The Beatles.

The Cavern Club posted a statement on Facebook announcing Newby’s death, aged 81. “It’s with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby. Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen.”

The venue added: “Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles. RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club.”

Roag Best, the brother of early Beatle Pete Best, posted on Facebook: “Both Pete and I and the whole Best family absolutely devasted to hear the very sad news with regards to one of the families closest friends Chas Newby passing last night. Many of you will know him for playing bass guitar for both The Beatles and The Quarrymen, but to us he was laid back Chas with the big smile. We’ll truly miss him. Forever in our thoughts. God bless you Chas.”