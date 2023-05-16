Charlize Theron issues warning to those who oppose drag queens









Actor Charlize Theron has offered her support to drag queens and issued a warning to those who opposed them. Theron had said that she would “fuck anybody up” in opposition to drag queens when she appeared on the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, where she also spoke out against anti-drag bills that have arisen in certain parts of the United States.

“We love you, queens,” Theron said during the telethon. “We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you. I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.” Theron had featured alongside fellow actors Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg and Sarah Silverman.

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen,” Theron continued. “Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person.”

She added: “Please support all the great organisations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”