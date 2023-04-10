Charlie Day discusses his “biggest regret” over Ray Liotta’s final movie









It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has shared his “biggest regret” regarding his upcoming film, Fool’s Paradise, starring Ray Liotta. Day began working on his directorial debut in 2018, yet he faced several setbacks, such as reshooting scenes and writing additional material.

With that, his starring role in It’s Always Sunny further held back the movie’s development, which he also features in. Alongside Day and Liotta, Fool’s Paradise also stars Kate Beckinsale, Ken Jeong, Jason Sudeikis, Adrian Brody, John Malkovich and Edie Falco.

However, Day has revealed that he regrets delaying the film’s release, resulting in Liotta’s inability to see the final product. The legendary actor passed away in 2022 from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.

On an episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Day explained, “My biggest regret is that Ray is not going to get to see the audience see him.”

“Ray would text me every three months like: ‘Hey, man, what’s going on with that movie we did? When is it getting out?’ And I would say: ‘Ray, I’m so sorry. I’m stuck back doing It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I have to deliver this season, and as soon as I wrap, I’m going to get back into the editing room, so everything’s on hold.'”

Day added: “He delivers a performance that is, in my mind. I won’t say it’s Goodfellas good, but it’s Ray Liotta good. It’s up to his standards of what he can do well.”

Fool’s Paradise is set for release on May 12th, 2023.