Charlie Cunningham announces new album 'Frame'









English singer-songwriter Charlie Cunningham has announced his third album, Frame, and shared the new track, ‘So It Seems’.

Cunningham’s story is a fascinating one. Despite being dyslexic, which prevented him from reading music, he earned a degree in the subject. After years in the wilderness through his 20s, Cunningham decided to sell his belongings and start a new life in Seville. While there, he fell in love with flamenco culture and the local music scene.

Those three years in Spain changed his perspective on life, and upon his return, he released his debut album, Lines, in 2017. Cunningham followed up on the cult success of his first offering with Permanent Way in 2019, and now he’s back in fine form on ‘So It Seems’, the first sample from Frame, which is out on March 31st.

Charlie says of the record: “We are the sum of the competing aspects of our personalities—these songs are conversations between mine. Learning to accept, or even embrace the conflicting parts of ourselves is a matter of self-preservation.”

Although Cunningham isn’t a household name, his last tour took him to Queen Elizabeth Hall in London for a headline show despite operating on the outside of the industry.

Cunningham’s new single is a delicate, sophisticated effort which acts as a five-minute dosage of tranquillity and peace in a hectic world. Take a break, and listen to ‘So It Seems’ below.

Charlie Cunningham’s tour dates

February

21st – US, Los Angeles, Gold Diggers

March

1st – US, Brooklyn, National Sawdust*

April

11th – UK, London, Lafayette

14th – UK, Manchester, Band on the Wall

15th – ROI, Dublin, Liberty Hall

17th – UK, Glasgow, St. Luke’s

19th – UK, Bristol, St. George’s

20th – UK, Brighton, CHALK

25th – Switzerland, Zürich, Kaufleuten

27th – Austria, Vienna, Arena

28th – Germany, Munich, Isarphilharmonie

29th – Germany, Leipzig, Felsenkeller

May

1st – Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle – Grosser Saal

2nd – Germany, Cologne, Gloria Theatre

4th – Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast

5th – Germany, Frankfurt, Sankt Peter

6th – Germany, Dortmund, Konzerthaus

8th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

9th – Belgium, Antwerp, De Roma

10th – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

12th – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

13th – Spain, Valencia, Sala Jerusalem

14th – Spain, Madrid, Teatro Eslava