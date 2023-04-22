Charli XCX will star in “reimagining” of infamous movie ‘Faces of Death’









Charli XCX is adding to her filmography with an upcoming appearance in the “reimagining” of the infamous movies Faces of Death.

Having few acting credits to her name, save her appearance in Angry Birds Movie, Charli XCX will still be a big draw for those looking to rediscover the notoriously revolting horror.

The faux-documentary horror film is getting a reboot, and Charli XCX will co-star in the new film. The 1978 original is considered one of the most controversial horror movies of all time owing to director John Alan Schwartz’s use of newsreel footage of actual deaths alongside fake footage shot for the movie.

In a statement, Daniel Goldhaber, who will co-write the feature film with Isz Mazzei, said: “Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping-off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online,” suggesting that the new movie will be somewhat tempered.

Charli XCX joins Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery as part of the vibrant cast.