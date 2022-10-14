Channel 4 buys a painting by Hitler to allow Jimmy Carr to destroy it









In line with the previous provocative stunts from the same station, Channel 4 has bought a painting of Adolf Hitler and intends to let a studio audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it.

Purchasing several works of art by a range of “problematic” artists, including the convicted paedophile Rolf Harris, the sexual abuser Eric Gill and the flagrant misogynist Pablo Picasso, the pieces will be put on trial on a forthcoming TV debate show named Jimmy Carr Destroys Art. Asking whether art can be separated from the artist, the show has the opportunity to help answer a hotly contested question in modern society.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programming, spoke about the new show, stating, “This kind of programming is difficult and expensive. And probably not a rational, commercial approach,” highlighting the importance of such freedoms after suggestions that the channel was to be privatised by the government earlier this year.

Speaking further about the suggestion of privatisation, Katz explained, “There’s no argument that it is significantly harder to cut through to a big audience these days…The broadcast environment is completely different to what it was 40 years ago when there were two other state broadcasters, and Channel 4 popped up on the scene”.

While explaining the show, he added, “There are advocates for each piece of art…So you’ve got an advocate for Hitler. There’ll be someone arguing not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether or not a piece of art exists or not”.

As to how exactly these works of art will be destroyed, it’s understood that various tools will be used, with a flamethrower part of the arsenal.

Known for his controversy, Carr was criticised earlier this year for his comments on his recent Netflix special.

