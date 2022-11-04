Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on his life and death









Simone Ledward Boseman has been reflecting on the death of her husband, Chadwick Boseman. The wife of the late Black Panther actor spoke in a new interview with Whoopi Goldberg and discussed her love for her husband and the pain of losing him. Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from a battle with colon cancer.

Ledward Boseman explained that perhaps the Covid pandemic was something of a blessing in disguise as it allowed for the Boseman family to all be together at home, aiding one another and easing Chadwick Boseman’s passing. She said: “It has been the most challenging two years I’ve ever had in my life. It was Covid when things really started to spiral, and that meant that everybody was in their house. And there was no pressure for anyone to go outside.”

She added: “It seemed like, ‘Is this a crazy coincidence that we actually get to be inside, we get to be here with family together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?’ We kept that circle real — our circle was basically a dot.”

Naturally, the passing of a loved one is difficult, but it appears that Ledward Boseman has found at least some solace in recent times. She noted: “Some days I’m doing worse than I’m really willing to acknowledge, and other days I’m doing better than I feel comfortable admitting. The grief really moves in. I can’t believe that I got to love this person, and I also got him to love me too.”

Since Boseman died, his wife has accepted a number of posthumous awards for his work. Amongst them are a Golden Globe for his role as Leeve Green in Ma’ Rainey’s Black Bottom, and an Emmy Award for his voice work in What If?