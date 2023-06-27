Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star









The late star of Marvel’s Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Passing away from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, Boseman was best known for his role as T’Challa, aka Black Panther, from the 2018 film of the same name. Thanks to his performance, the actor helped to earn the movie three Academy Awards, all whilst creating a phenomenon for the Marvel franchise, becoming the first black superhero of the contemporary cinematic landscape.

In addition to his role in Black Panther, Boseman also starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, Brian Kirk’s 21 Bridges and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he earned himself an Oscar nomination.

Boseman is one of many chosen for the 2024 honorees, with other recipients from the movie industry including Chris Pine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christina Ricci, Gal Gadot and the recent Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh.

Meanwhile, in the TV category, the likes of Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Michael Schur will be awarded an esteemed star.

Although it was released long after his death, Boseman’s final credit came in the Disney+ series What If? a role for which he would receive an Emmy award.