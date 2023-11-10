Chad Stahelski confirms two new ‘John Wick’ series are in the works

Director Chad Stahelski has revealed there are two series surrounding the world of John Wick currently in the works. As of yet, there is still yet to be an official announcement of John Wick 5 however.

There has already been a prequel show to the mainline movies, but Stahelski was not involved heavily in its creation. However, he is set to contribute to the forthcoming productions, which are currently in the development stage.

In an episode of The Discourse podcast, the director explained that he’s trying to expand the world of John Wick. “And now that we’ve got… Lionsgate is having us develop the John Wick TV show, so we thought we could explore The High Table in that a little bit,” he said.

When asked if that series is not the same as The Continental, Stahelski replied that it is indeed a “completely different” enterprise.

“The TV show and the ancillaries will give us a chance to expand the kind of fun world we’ve created, and it doesn’t have to be John Wick, the character-specific,” the director noted, “you know what I mean so that we can explore all that stuff.”

The High Table from the films is an area Stahelski wants to explore and sees it as a trope that has already been done to a high quality.

“Austin Powers mocked it so well,” he said. “An actual table with the stereotypes tropes of evil from different ethnicities from all over the world. We’re never going to show the whole High Table; we’ll show the representatives, but we’ll always keep some of that [mystery].”

Stahelski also noted that a John Wick anime series is also on the way. “We’re really excited about it because we’re doing that and a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much,” he explained. “So to create all the cool stories that anime could achieve better than we could and the TV show to expand our world.”

Watch the trailer for John Wick 4 below.