Chad Stahelski is “open” to the idea of ‘John Wick 5’









Since its release in cinemas worldwide, there has been much talk about whether there will be a fifth film in the John Wick movie franchise. It now appears that director Chad Stahelski is at least considering bringing back the famous assassin to the screen at least another time.

In an episode of Behind the Screen with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski said, “It’s very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say ‘We want more’, and it’s not just a cash grab. It’s legitimately if the audience wants more. I think we all need that little bit of time to go, ‘Whew. Let’s see what’s next.’”

Stahelski then added, “If Keanu and I, a few months from now, sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, ‘Yep, we’ll never do another one of those,’ and then all of a sudden go, ‘Yeah, but I got an idea,’ we’re open to it.”

So it’s not 100 per cent confirmed that Stahelski and Reeves do indeed want to make John Wick 5, but should the right pieces fall into place, the director and actor will at least consider it. A fifth film was meant to be produced back to back with John Wick 4, but the schedule didn’t allow for that to happen.