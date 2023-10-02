Chad Smith once picked “the greatest technical drummer”









As the rhythmic skeleton of Red Hot Chili Peppers over the past three decades, Chad Smith has pursued perfection by emulating some of his biggest drumming heroes, Will Ferrell included. Although he joined the Chilis six years into their existence, Smith is as intrinsic to the band’s associated sound as Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

In a past interview with Rhythm, Smith struggled to name just one musician when tasked with naming the “greatest drummer in the world”. Despite his infamously awkward interview with an aggressive Ginger Baker in 2014, the late Cream legend remains one of Smith’s all-time idols.

Joining Baker on Smith’s drum heroes list is Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, John Densmore of The Doors, Rush’s Neil Peart, and Buddy Rich – a fine selection of eminent performers.

Continuing, Smith admitted that he taught himself by replicating a vast array of legendary rock drummers. “Oh, I steal loads of stuff,” he said. “So go ahead and steal from me if there’s anything I do that you like. Everyone has their own personality that comes through on the drums. So it’s never going to sound exactly like me when you play it anyway.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2014, Smith gave a more concise and categorical list of his favourite drummers, this time including Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward. “I have to put John Bonham and Keith Moon up there,” Smith began. “When I was growing up, the music that I listened to was from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. English rock drummers are very influential to me, like Bill Ward from Black Sabbath.”

Smith again pointed out his appreciation of the jazz virtuoso Buddy Rich. As the only American on the list, Rich is also distinct as being the most technically gifted of the group. While a young Smith shaped his style on rock drummers of the ‘60s and ‘70s, it’s hard to deny the unrivalled brilliance of Rich.

“I would say I wasn’t really listening to Buddy Rich at the time, but he’s probably the greatest technical drummer,” Smith asserted. “Then I would say Mitch Mitchell, Ian Paice, Ginger Baker, Roger Taylor, Nicky Topper – all those guys. It’s hard to leave out Charlie Watts and Ringo Starr, you know. I like American drummers, too, but those English guys really had it going.”

Watch Chad Smith perform at the Buddy Rich Memorial Concert below.