Ceramic cat by David Hockney sells for £112,000









The renowned British artist David Hockney, famed for his bold, colourful canvas work, has broken the mould again this week by introducing a ceramic piece to his collection. This particular item, however, was crafted many years ago.

Earlier in October, the 86-year-old artist showcased a unique ceramic cat co-created with the late artist Norman Stevens at Stacey’s Auctioneers in Essex. Far exceeding estimates, the oblique feline figure fetched £111,875 (including fees).

In 1955, a young Hockney embarked on a hitchhiking journey from Bradford to London with Norman Stevens. After encountering a storm, the pair sought refuge and found the cottage of Peter Richards and his wife.

In gratitude for shelter and a cup of tea, Hockney and Norman created a ceramic cat, which was subsequently gifted to the Richards family.

Initially estimated to be worth between £30,000 to £40,000, the cat turned a few heads as a unique display piece with a heartwarming backstory and, of course, because of its famed creator.

In addition to the ceramic cat, Hockney’s diverse portfolio of artistic creations includes letters and greeting cards. Many of these items were displayed at the Grosvenor Gallery in London during Frieze Week earlier in October.

See part of David Hockney’s 2023 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures exhibition in Pace Gallery, New York, below.