Prince's seminal track '1999' turns 40









Although 1999 was Prince’s fifth album, it was responsible for introducing his majesty to the public. His recent releases were met warmly by critics, but he was far from a superstar, despite brazenly acting like one from the outset. Then in 1982, Prince shared a masterpiece in the form of 1999, and from that moment on, his trajectory completely changed.

Astonishingly, when Prince released his debut record, For You, in 1978, the public and the press didn’t understand him. Yet, this alien-like creature had become the zeitgeist in four years, and nobody could stop talking about Prince. Those who once doubted Prince Rogers Nelson were left to mince their words and bow down to his brilliance.

His last two releases, Dirty Mind and Controversy, had been critically acclaimed but weren’t commercial successes. For his next journey, Prince needed to evolve, and he did so by recruiting The Revolution to be his backing band.

The first slice of the album that Prince shared was the titular track, ‘1999’, on September 24th, 1982, and it marked the start of his bold new chapter. The funktastic effort flirted with the idea of the world ending at the turn of the millennium, and if that’s the case, you’ll find him on the dancefloor.

“We were sitting around watching a special about 1999, and a lot of people were talking about the year and speculating on what was going to happen,” he explained to Larry King in 1999. “And I just found it real ironic how everyone that was around me whom I thought to be very optimistic people were dreading those days, and I always knew I’d be cool. I never felt like this was going to be a rough time for me.”

Prince continued: “I knew that there were going to be rough times for the Earth because of this system is based in entropy, and it’s pretty much headed in a certain direction. So I just wanted to write something that gave hope, and what I find is people listen to it. And no matter where we are in the world, I always get the same type of response from them.”

Initially, ‘1999’ wasn’t a phenomenon upon release and only managed to achieve 44 on the Billboard Chart. However, after the album became a revelation, the track was re-released, finally evolving into the international sensation it was destined to be.

Reportedly, Prince worked endlessly on perfecting ‘1999’ in his Kiowa Trail home studio and spent several days without seeing sunlight in order to finish his creation. During this period, he was functioning on a level of creativity incomparable to his peers. More importantly, at long last, Prince was finally getting the recognition that he deserved as ‘The Purple One’ became untouchable.

Watch the official video for the career-defining track below.