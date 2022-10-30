Celebrating the 1970s: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a tempting selection of records from some of our favourite artists, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and unmissable limited-edition releases. This week we’re focusing on the sounds of the 1970s, the decade that saw rock split into glam, prog, and punk and the synthesiser become an integral instrument.

In 2021, the vinyl comeback enjoyed another milestone year as record sales surpassed that of CDs for the first time in three decades. The return to plastic has been steadily climbing since the invasion of streaming services in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Fellow collectors will agree if there’s an artist or album you love, there’s always a good reason to have the turntable at the ready and a 12” slot reserved on the shelf for inevitable expansion. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty and vibrant with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you have a soft spot for these groovy discs of plastic, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. We have a selection of punk classics from The Damned and The Clash and some classic rock albums from The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week:

The Beatles – Let It Be [Deluxe Box Set]

The Beatles’ final album, 1970’s Let It Be, has received much-deserved attention in the past few months following the release of Peter Jackson’s intensely revealing documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The series presented eight hours of fly-on-the-wall footage of the Fab Four in the studio, working on the new material that would ultimately feature on Let It Be.

The final album included some of The Beatles’ most beloved classics, including ‘Let It Be’, ‘Across the Universe’, ‘Get Back’ and ‘The Long and Winding Road’. This deluxe collectors edition is one to separate fans from uber-fans. It includes four LPs of extended material and a limited edition 100-page hardback book with a Paul McCartney-penned introduction.

The Damned – Damned Damned Damned [Yellow Vinyl]

Damned Damned Damned is the essential debut album of the early London punk outfit, The Damned. Alongside The Clash and Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, this album made 1977 the year of punk’s true arrival in the UK.

The classic album includes the band’s 1976 breakout debut single ‘New Rose’, which was joined by just one other single, ‘Neat Neat Neat’. Other highlights include ‘Fan Club’, ‘See Her Tonite’ and ‘I Fall’.

Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

Bob Dylan’s most important and successful run through the mid-1960s was proceeded by a dry patch which was remedied in the mid-1970s, first with 1974’s Planet Waves and then a year later with Blood on the Tracks.

The 1975 album came like a bolt from the blue in a triumphant return to form both instrumentally and lyrically. With hits like ‘Tangled Up in Blue’, ‘Simple Twist of Fate’, ‘If You See Her, Say Hello’ and ‘Shelter from the Storm’.

The Clash – London Calling

After Sex Pistols, The Clash were probably Britain’s second most influential punk group. The band began with their raw debut album in 1977 before their post-punk odyssey that increasingly ventured into external influences like rockabilly, ska, reggae and funk.

This 1979 classic double album brought the most refined example of The Clash’s early sound with enduring hits left, right and centre, including ‘London Calling’, ‘Spanish Bombs’, ‘Train in Vain’, ‘Guns of Brixton’ and ‘Lost in the Supermarket’.

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti

Led Zeppelin released their sixth studio album, Physical Graffiti, in February 1975, to rave reviews, as usual. The double LP release debuted at number one on the album chart in the UK and number three in the US.

Physical Graffiti has since gone down as one of the finest and most commercially successful Led Zeppelin albums and is studded with hit tracks including ‘Kashmir’, ‘Ten Years Gone’, and ‘The Rover’.

The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main St.

The Rolling Stones were churning out increasingly impressive albums over the late 1960s, and as they entered the ‘70s, they were undoubtedly the biggest thing in rock music. For me – and most others, as I glean – The Stones reached their absolute peak between 1971-72 with Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St.

This beauty double LP classic is the better of the two on a good day. Its raw, live feel fits in so perfectly with the circumstances of the band at the time while they were living in Paris on tax exile. It has no shortage of hits with ‘Sweet Virginia’, ‘Rocks Off’, ‘Rip This Joint’, and ‘Shine a Light’ on its roster.

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

This 1973 classic is seen by many as Pink Floyd’s greatest achievement; it marries the maturation of Roger Waters’ conceptual songwriting with the band’s blossoming instrumental chemistry.

While containing elements of jazz, gospel and blues music, the album runs from start to finish seamlessly as a deeply absorbing journey through the cheery themes of greed, death, mental illness and the relentless attrition of time – what more could you want?

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

Funkadelic were the true pioneers of psychedelic funk-rock; they caught the gravy train with Maggot Brain, their 1971 third studio album. Best known for its ten-minute title track, the George Clinton-produced masterpiece seems to embody the dark and dingy miasma of urban decay and hedonism that cloaked many US cities in the 1970s.

The experimental sound blended the psychedelic rock sound of Jimi Hendrix with funk, folk blues and flecks of gospel music. This is one of those rare experimental albums you can keep coming back to without skipping any of the absorbing songs – an absolute steal at this price.

David Bowie – Low

While 1977’s Low may not have lived up to the commercial appeal of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars or Let’s Dance, thanks to its trailblazing and evocative fibre, it sits among Bowie’s greatest albums – easily in the top three.

The album marked the first of Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy, which was recorded with the help of creative dynamo Brian Eno. On its first side, Low brings pace and passion with big hits like ‘Sound and Vision’, ‘Be My Wife’ and ‘Always Crashing in the Same Car’. On the second side, the album takes a turn to Eno’s beloved emotive ambience, with ‘Warszawa’ as a highlight.

Magazine – Real Life [Original Pressing]

This gem from the former Buzzcock Howard Devoto and his band marked one of the first “post-punk” records. In 1978 punk music was transitioning into its more round-cut and erudite phase; Magazine were one of a handful of bands to define this transition.

Real Life was a bold and brilliant debut venture for the band, incorporating more complex arrangements and textures into the classic punk sound. Devoto shows the true depth of his lyrical capabilities with a diverse range of absorbing themes and memorable, often chilling lines.

