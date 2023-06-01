Cedric Bixler-Zavala addresses Danny Masterson court hearing: “Fuck Scientology”









Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala has addressed Danny Masterson’s recent guilty verdict with a can of vitriol for the Church of Scientology. In a retrial held on May 31st, actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in That ’70s Show, was found guilty of two out of three counts of rape by an LA jury.

“I’ll be making a list of all Danny’s helpers and rape apologists to show all of you why women don’t report rape,” wrote Bixler-Zavala, who left the church in 2017 after joining in 2009. Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, his wife, was one of four women who accused Masterson of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s. In 2022, Bixler-Zavala bravely testified against Masterson, providing her account of the incidents. Her testimony played a crucial role in the legal case that was concluded this week.

Bixler-Zavala added on Instagram: “We fucking told you. God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail, Danny. God bless my wife. True fucking warrior.”

He adds in a caption: “May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.”

In a later Instagram post, Bixler-Zavala wrote: “In case you’ve sleeping under a fucking rock placed there by scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable. Go ahead and send her love. She needs it.”

A month ago, Bixler-Zavala told LA Times that the Church of Scientology had been harassing him and his wife, who testified against Masterson in 2017.

In 2019, Bixler-Zavala alleged that members of the Church poisoned their dogs, stalked them, and asserted they were “fair game” for retaliation. In response, Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw responded, “the scandalous allegations about the Church” in the lawsuit were “complete fabrications.”

“I could see the crisis of faith in her when they made her feel like this was her fault,” Bixler-Zavala said of the moment his wife took the stand against Masterson. “In Scientology, certain emotions are just bad; it’s bad to go the route of any medicine, self-help, psychiatry. It’s bad to question anything. It was like we lived in North Korea.”

The recent lawsuit heard that Carnell-Bixler dated Masterson for several years “per his orders” and that he would often force her to have sex with him, becoming “violent” when she resisted.

Bixler-Zavala also explained that he and his wife are still on edge following their experience with the Church. “My life is at the point where if my phone rings in my house, my children go and hide under their bed,” he said, referring to his 10-year-old twin sons. “My kids know a monster did something bad to their mom.”

At present, no sentencing date for Masterson has yet been set, but he will return to court on August 4th for the next hearing. For his charges, Masterson could face 30 years to life behind bars.

