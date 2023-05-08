Cause of death revealed for actor Ray Liotta









The late actor Ray Liotta died due to acute heart failure and suffering from respiratory issues, according to a new report. Liotta was 67 when he passed away last year.

The Goodfellas star died in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the upcoming film Dangerous Waters. Now, TMZ has obtained documents from the Dominican Republic which state his death was a natural and nonviolent event. As well as having acute heart failure, and respiratory insufficiency, Liotta also had pulmonary edema, which is the medical term for fluid in the lungs.

Additionally, Liotta reportedly had atherosclerosis, which occurs when arteries become tighter due to plaque in the area, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Following the actor’s death, Martin Scorsese said: “He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

He added: “Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot.” Meanwhile, Robert De Niro said: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us.”

One of Liotta’s final roles was in the Elizabeth Banks film Cocaine Bear. In a four-star review, Far Out said: The great thing about Cocaine Bear is that both the film itself and its audience know it is ridiculous, and it can play up to that. Judged on its own terms, Banks’ movie is a treat, a quick, ninety-minute, chizzed-up romp that provides a refreshing boost to the sombre (though brilliant) emotive cinematic works of recent times such as Aftersun and The Whale.